Extreme heat prompts metro Atlanta county to open cooling centers all week

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Government announced that due to continued high temperatures and elevated heat indexes in the forecast, four cooling centers would be available for residents.

The county said four cooling centers will be open to help keep cool and escape the heat safely.

All of the cooling centers will be open Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

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Residents who come to the cooling centers will be able to sit down, cool off in air conditioning and get complimentary bottled water while supplies last.

“Henry County encourages residents to stay hydrated, limit prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, check on elderly neighbors and family members, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles,” the county said.

The following locations are open at the listed times:

Heritage Park, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairview Recreation Center, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locust Grove Recreation Center, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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