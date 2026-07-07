700-pound grave monument falls on Georgia firefighter

JULIETTE, Ga. — A Georgia family is sharing a heartbreaking update after a firefighter was critically injured in what loved ones say was an act of kindness at a church cemetery.

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According to a GoFundMe page created by Grace McMichael, Brett McMichael was seriously hurt on June 26 while helping level a monument at a gravesite at Juliette United Methodist Church in Juliette.

WGXA reports that the monument weighed approximately 700 pounds when it fell on the Juliette firefighter.

The fundraiser states that Brett McMichael, his father, and another person were trying to level the monument so they could mow around the area when it suddenly gave way and hit him.

According to GoFundMe, McMichael was knocked unconscious and airlifted to a hospital in Macon, where he was admitted to the neurological intensive care unit.

His family said he underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain and suffered multiple other injuries, including two broken vertebrae in his neck, an ankle injury and severe facial injuries.

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In an update posted Monday, the family said doctors met with them on July 6 to discuss McMichael’s prognosis and the quality of life he would face moving forward.

“After many heartfelt conversations, difficult prayers, and with heavy hearts, the decision was made to remove Brett from life support this Thursday,” the family wrote in the update.

The family described McMichael as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was known for helping others.

“On Friday, June 26, my father-in-law, Brett McMichael, was performing what would become his final act of kindness when a cemetery monument unexpectedly collapsed,” Grace McMichael wrote.

The fundraiser says McMichael served as the primary caregiver and source of support for his wife, Donna McMichael, who is disabled and lives with chronic lung disease requiring oxygen around the clock.

The family said donations will help cover medical expenses, funeral costs and future financial needs.

If you would like to donate, click here.

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