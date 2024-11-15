Board votes to approve only 1 of 2 proposed data centers in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It was a split approval for developers hoping to build two massive data centers in Henry County.

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted to give its recommendation to county commissioners to allow the rezoning of one referred to as Strickland Road Farm, LLC located near Simpson Mill Road and Walker Drive.

However, one board member gave a motion requesting a comprehensive plan for the other location referred to as Rocky Creek, LLC located south of Highway-20 West, east of Rocky Creek Road.

The board needed a second motion for a comprehensive plan but didn’t get one.

So they motioned for a denial, stating it would still go to the Henry County Commission which has the final say.

Both projects will need to be approved by the county commission.

