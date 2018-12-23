6-year-old boy hosts holiday toy drive he started at just 4 years old

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A 6-year-old boy from Henry County is continuing a holiday tradition: His annual toy drive.
Treandos Thornton started a holiday toy drive when he was just four years old.
This year, Thornton and his 1st grade class partnered with a local business to collect food and toys to help kids in need.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus talked to Thornton about why he wanted to help kids around the holidays.
Why Thornton took it upon himself to bring joy to other kids' holidays, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
