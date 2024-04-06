6 arrested after trafficking bust in Henry County, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A group of six people were arrested after a drug bust in Henry County last week.
On March 28 at around 10 p.m., Henry County police and S.W.A.T. executed a search warrant at a home on Old Griffin Road in McDonough.
During the search, officers seized 39.8 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 ounces of marijuana, 15.4 grams of powder cocaine, 39.7 grams of MDMA, 7 grams of oxycodone, and 2.4 grams of Adderall.
Officers also found digital scales and packaging materials, eight firearms, including an AK-47 style pistol with multiple magazines, a drum magazine and ammunition.
More than $17,000 was seized.
All six had charges ranging from trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and outstanding arrest warrants.
Police have not released the names of the six people arrested.
