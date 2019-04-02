15-year-old girl among teens arrested in deadly drive-by shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A 15-year-old girl is among three people arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old.
Police said Larry Bernard Bryant was killed during a drive-by shooting in Henry County on Thursday night.
Bryant of Atlanta was visiting a female friend in Stockbridge, and they were walking in the 100 block of Springwood Valley Road when a light-colored passenger car approached, Henry County police said in a news release.
A “dispute occurred,” and Bryant was shot around 10 p.m. in what’s believed to be a targeted attack, the release said. He was found dead at the scene. The girl was not injured, Channel 2 Action News reported.“
Some type of interaction happened between the occupant of the vehicle and the victim,” police spokesman Capt. Joey Smith told Channel 2.
In addition to the 15-year-old girl, Brendan Tucker Norris, 21, and Christopher Elijah Womack, 18 were also arrested.
The identity of the 15-year-old girl is not being released.
