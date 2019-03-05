PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The pilot of a tree-trimming helicopter has been rushed to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in North Georgia.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter crashed off of Ellijay Road in Talking Rock just north of Highway 515.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]
Officials said the helicopter had saws attached and appeared to be trimming trees near a power line and at some point the helicopter struck a tree.
The pilot was alert and EMS staff were able to communicate with him.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene right now -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}