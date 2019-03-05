  • Tree-trimming helicopter crashes, pilot airlifted to hospital

    PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The pilot of a tree-trimming helicopter has been rushed to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in North Georgia.

    The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter crashed off of Ellijay Road in Talking Rock just north of Highway 515.  

    Officials said the helicopter had saws attached and appeared to be trimming trees near a power line and at some point the helicopter struck a tree. 

    The pilot was alert and EMS staff were able to communicate with him. 

