Heisman Trophy: Gunner Stockton, Haynes King are not finalists this year

The Heisman Trophy panel announced the finalists for this year’s award. College football fans in Georgia will notice two names not on the list.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King are not among the four finalists invited to this week’s ceremony in New York City.

The finalists are Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

The Heisman Trophy panel includes 930 voters, comprising of 870 media members, 59 living Heisman winners and a fan vote. The winner will be announced on Dec. 13.

There had been support for both Stockton and King throughout the season by their programs, teammates and fans.

“I’m glad he’s on my team … It’d be a shame if he’s not in New York," Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key said in an ACC Network interview.

“He embodies everything that award represents. He’s performed on the biggest stages against the best defense...His value to this team is immense,” Smart said in November.

Both King and Stockton will pick up other awards this month.

The ACC named King its ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Stockton won the Most Valuable Player Award in the Bulldogs’ SEC Championship Game win over Alabama.

HAYNES KING STATS:

2,697 passing yards and 922 rushing yards; average of 329 yards per game

12 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns

71.7% passing completion, 151.4 quarterback rating

GUNNER STOCKTON STATS:

2,691 passing yards and 442 rushing yards

23 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns

70.7% passing completion, 152.9 quarterback rating

