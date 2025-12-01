Heavy rain covering most of north Georgia Monday night, overnight

ATLANTA — Most all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta will see widespread rain showers starting tonight.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says most of the area will start to see the rain after 10 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Those showers will stick around in the area through the overnight and into the early morning drive on Tuesday morning.

Some areas will see some periods of heavy rain, especially during the overnight hours, Deon says.

On Tuesday morning, things will start to dry out.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what you need to know:

Showers starting late this evening

Rain continues throughout the overnight

Some periods of heavy rain

Temperatures in the low to mid-40s on Monday night

Things settle down Tuesday morning

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group