Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in north Georgia

ATLANTA — You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy or stay inside if you can on Tuesday because a wet day is ahead.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued in Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Floyd, Haralson and Polk counties until 7:45 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk County until 7:45am. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) November 25, 2025

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we can expect to see multiple rounds of showers and storms across north Georgia today. Isolated strong or even severe storms are possible.

After sunrise, the first round will bring heavy rain, especially to areas north of I-20.

An isolated severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado is possible.

By late this afternoon and into this evening, a more organized line of storms is expected with a continued risk of isolated strong or severe storms.

But by tomorrow, Monahan says we’ll start to dry out in time for Thanksgiving.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cold front approaching later today with multiple rounds of showers and storms

Isolated severe storms are possible

Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts

A brief tornado is possible

Clearing tomorrow and turning windy

Much cooler for Thanksgiving with highs in the low 50s

