Rain, chance for isolated storms ahead of cold front

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking an increasingly wet Thursday – with even the chance for a few thunderstorms by late tonight over parts of our area.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be scattered light showers through midday.
The rain will pick up in intensity as we go through the afternoon and evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]
Monahan says to expect scattered downpours and a chance for isolated storms ahead of a cold front arriving late tonight.
Around half an inch of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]
Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track the rain moving through your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2025 Cox Media Group