Rain, chance for isolated storms ahead of cold front

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking an increasingly wet Thursday – with even the chance for a few thunderstorms by late tonight over parts of our area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be scattered light showers through midday.

The rain will pick up in intensity as we go through the afternoon and evening.

Monahan says to expect scattered downpours and a chance for isolated storms ahead of a cold front arriving late tonight.

Around half an inch of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts.

