Heat could break record before storms move in this weekend

We will have temperatures nearing record highs in the next couple of days, including around 90 degrees Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An approaching line of showers will bring us some risk for severe weather as we head into Sunday. It looks like that will arrive Sunday afternoon and may last into the night.

At this point, the risk area Sunday is greatest from the metro Atlanta area to the south and west.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be fine-tuning the timeline and potential threats in the days ahead LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group