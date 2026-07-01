Heat advisory for several counties but everyone will feel the humidity today

The dangerous heat is locked in for another day with heat advisories and extreme heat warnings stretching across a lot of the country.

The heat advisory covers primarily northwest Georgia, including Atlanta, today. But everyone will feel the heat and humidity as temperatures climb.

Tracking how long the dangerous heat will stick around on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for heat index values up to 107 degrees. It includes the following counties:

Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, Whitfield

The 90-degree days are starting to stack up. Today will be the 14th day of the year with highs in the 90s.

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