0 Healthcare standoff leaves 500K patients in limbo

ATLANTA - The stalemate between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Piedmont Healthcare over a new contract will force at least half a million Georgia Piedmont patients to pay out-of-network costs for their current doctors.

The two companies -- Georgia’s largest health insurer and one of the state’s largest health care provider groups -- have been in tense negotiations for weeks over their contract renewal. The previous contract ended Saturday night.

Negotiations will continue, said Matt Gove, Piedmont Healthcare’s chief consumer officer.

The menu of issues at stake included how much Blue Cross would reimburse Piedmont and its doctors for services, and terms such as what services it would cover.

Less than two years ago, Piedmont and United Healthcare also failed to reach a deal by the deadline, and they went about seven weeks before coming to terms. We were in a Piedmont operating room with a man who remembers being nervous about dropping from the network, TONIGHT on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

For patients with imminent need for care, the failure now means uncertainty. In a few circumstances of ongoing care, network prices will be grandfathered in.

But for most, they must either find a new care provider or risk being stuck with much higher out-of-network costs such as copays if they go to their familiar caregiver.

Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

