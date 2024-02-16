Heading down south for Braves spring training? Here’s what’s new for 2024

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers reported to spring training and a few position players arrived ahead of their schedule. The team already has a motto for 2024: World Series or bust.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo reported live from North Port, Florida on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. after the first official workout wrapped up Thursday.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopolous says every pitcher and catcher reported on time and there are no surprise injuries at the moment. Anthopolous says he likes the World Series talk in the clubhouse and that it shows how driven the team is mentally and physically.

But that doesn’t mean he is done thinking about what it will take to bring another World Series to Atlanta.

“You know, the minute you think you got it solved, or it’s easy, you get bit. But look, we think we have a really good team, you know, we see all the projections and things like that. And, yeah, we think we have a really good team, Anthopolous said.

As for the fans, what can they expect if they are heading down to North Port? The Braves will host a welcome back weekend on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Saturday’s event will have a stadium open house, parade and offer fans a first look at spring training merchandise from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The team will give fans access to the back fields starting on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. for those eager to meet and greet with their favorite players.

The Braves first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Tampa Bay Rays facility. The first home game at CoolToday Park is scheduled for Feb. 25 against the Boston Red Sox.

