Atlanta star Trae Young fined $35,000 for inappropriate gesture toward ref

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $35,000 by the NBA for a gesture he made toward an official, the league announced Wednesday.

Head of basketball operations Joe Dumars imposed the fine for an incident that occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 136-126 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

After being whistled for a technical foul for flopping after he tried to draw a call on a long 3-pointer, Young shook his head, looked upward and rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture. The league statement described his actions as “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

It was the second time Young has been fined this season. The three-time All-Star was docked $25,000 in December for confronting an official and using inappropriate language after a home loss to the Nets.

