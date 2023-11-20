Hawks announce new jersey partnership with the YMCA

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have partnered up with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta for a new jersey patch.

The team and the YMCA plan to collaborate on programs with the goal of “improving the well-being and health of Atlantans with a focus on increasing access to youth sports.”

Officials said the patch would be featured on all of the Hawks’ uniforms. Additionally, the patch will be worn by the G-league affiliate College Park Skyhawks and NBA 2K League affiliates, the Hawks Talon GC.

The YMCA has 35 locations across metro Atlanta. These locations reach more than 250,000 people annually, according to a news release.

“For more than 150 years, the Y has practiced and exemplified the ideals of service and building healthy, inclusive communities that we have emulated as a franchise. At our core, we are a community asset, and we are honored to partner with such an esteemed global organization with a strong local presence and use our platform to help them serve the youth and families of Atlanta through service, resources, and sport,” said Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin.

Previously, the Hawks had a jersey patch partnership with Sharecare, an Atlanta-based health and wellness company.

The Hawks will debut these new patches against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night.

