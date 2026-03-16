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Have the Oscars ever ended in a tie? It did Sunday night

By WSBTV.com News Staff
98th Oscars - Press Room HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kumail Nanjiani poses with Jack Piatt and Sam A. Davis, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film Award for “The Singers”, in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In one of the most surprising moments of the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night, a category didn’t have one winner; it had two.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani got up to present the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, and confirmed there were two winners.

[LIVE UPDATES: Here are the winners of the 98th Academy Awards]

“It’s a tie. I’m not joking, it’s actually a tie,” Nanjiani said. “Everyone, calm down, we’re gonna get through this.”

Ultimately, the award went to “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva.”

But was that wasn’t the first time an Oscar category has ended in a tie. In fact, it wasn’t the first time the Best Live Action Short Film category ended in a tie.

Channel 2 Action News checked and found that this was seventh tie in Oscars history.

Most recently, the Oscar for Sound Editing ended in both “Skyfall” and “Zero Dark Thirty” winning the award in 2012.

In 1994, Best Live Action Short Film ended in a tie between “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Trevor.”

In 1986, “Artie Shaw: Time is All You’ve Got” and “Down and Out in America” both won in the Best Documentary category.

One of the biggest categories of the night ended in a double Oscar win in the Best Actress category in 1968, Audrey Hepburn for “The Lion in Winter” and Barbra Streisand for “Funny Girl.”

In 1949, Best Documentary (Short Subject) ended in a tie for “A Chance to Live” and “So Much for So Little.”

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The very first tie came at the fifth Academy Awards ceremony.

Both Fredric March for “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and Wallace Beery for “The Champ” won Best Actor in 1931-1932.

However, the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says this was not technically a tie as March received one more vote than Berry. According to the rules at that time, a difference of three votes would result in a tie.

The rules have since been changed, so only exact ties would count.

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