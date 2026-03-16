Have the Oscars ever ended in a tie? It did Sunday night

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In one of the most surprising moments of the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night, a category didn’t have one winner; it had two.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani got up to present the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, and confirmed there were two winners.

[LIVE UPDATES: Here are the winners of the 98th Academy Awards]

“It’s a tie. I’m not joking, it’s actually a tie,” Nanjiani said. “Everyone, calm down, we’re gonna get through this.”

Ultimately, the award went to “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva.”

But was that wasn’t the first time an Oscar category has ended in a tie. In fact, it wasn’t the first time the Best Live Action Short Film category ended in a tie.

Channel 2 Action News checked and found that this was seventh tie in Oscars history.

Most recently, the Oscar for Sound Editing ended in both “Skyfall” and “Zero Dark Thirty” winning the award in 2012.

In 1994, Best Live Action Short Film ended in a tie between “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Trevor.”

In 1986, “Artie Shaw: Time is All You’ve Got” and “Down and Out in America” both won in the Best Documentary category.

One of the biggest categories of the night ended in a double Oscar win in the Best Actress category in 1968, Audrey Hepburn for “The Lion in Winter” and Barbra Streisand for “Funny Girl.”

In 1949, Best Documentary (Short Subject) ended in a tie for “A Chance to Live” and “So Much for So Little.”

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The very first tie came at the fifth Academy Awards ceremony.

Both Fredric March for “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and Wallace Beery for “The Champ” won Best Actor in 1931-1932.

However, the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says this was not technically a tie as March received one more vote than Berry. According to the rules at that time, a difference of three votes would result in a tie.

The rules have since been changed, so only exact ties would count.

0 of 215 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. 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(Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Li Jun Li attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mckenna Grace attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Manu Rios attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Marsai Martin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Bella Thorne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Marlee Matlin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Marlee Matlin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Yvette Nicole Brown and Marlee Matlin attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Ken Jeong attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mason Thames attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mason Thames attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Milo Manheim attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Alicia Silverstone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Josh Groban attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mario Lopez attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Chase Stokes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Derek Hough attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Shaboozey attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Fortune Feimster attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kevin O'Leary attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Jesse Palmer attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Drew Afualo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Paul Feig attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Nischelle Turner attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Cole Walliser attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Wolfgang Puck's Chocolate Oscars at the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mike Fontaine attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Erin Lim Rhodes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Angelique Jackson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Ken Diaz attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Tamron Hall attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Roshumba Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Matt Friend attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Guido Wolter (R) and guest attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Lynette Howell Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mason Thames attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Autumn Durald Arkapaw and Adam Arkapaw attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Nadim Cheikhrouha attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Shunika Terry-Jennings (R) and guest attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Elizabeth Wagmeister attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Sabine Getty attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Zuri Hall attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Rachel Bentley and Clint Bentley attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hank Green (R) and guest attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Jihoon Kim attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Terri Seymour attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Diane Warren attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Keltie Knight attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Alicia Silverstone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Steven Gätjen and Paul Fischer attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Auli'i Cravalho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Odessa Rae attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Justin Sylvester attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Larry Mitchell (L) and guest attend attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Anna Cathcart attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Danny Chung, Neckwav, Andrew Choi, Kevin Woo and SamUIL Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Buddy Guy attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Eddine Noël, Henri Magalon, Claire La Combe, Edwina Liard, Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han and Nidia Santiago attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Charithra Chandran attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Lea Myren attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Kleber Mendonça Filho and Emilie Lesclaux attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Gabriel Leone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Domee Shi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Jared Bush attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Steve Pinder and Julia Aks attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Lee Knight, guest and James Dean attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Lola Kirke attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Peter Dreimanis attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hannah Beachler attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Nikki Lilly attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Effie Brown attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Wellington Love attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hilary Knight attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hannah Bilka attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Li Jun Li attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Bruna Marquezine attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Carrie Lozano, Simon Kilmurry and Jean Tsien attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Amber Fares, Christalyn Hampton, Geeta Gandbhir, Soledad O'Brien and Rose Arce attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

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