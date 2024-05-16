Harrison Butker speech: NFL releases statement on Super Bowl champion’s graduation address

ATCHINSON, KS — Atlanta native and former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker is facing backlash after his commencement speech at a Catholic University in Kansas.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion, Butker spoke at the Benedictine College graduation ceremony last weekend.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career,” Butker asked during his speech. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Butker spoke about gay rights, abortion and the role of women in modern society.

“It is safe to say that over the past few years I’ve gained quite the reputation for speaking my mind. I never envisioned myself nor wanted to have this sort of a platform but God has given it to me so I have no other choice but to embrace it and preach more hard truths about accepting your lane and staying in it,” Butker continued.

In response to Butker’s speech, the National Football League said his views do not reflect those of the league.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” the NFL said in a statement to ABC News.

Butker also gave the commencement speech at his alma mater, Georgia Tech last year.

