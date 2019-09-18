  • Halloween horror! Recent heat has made pumpkins ripen early, discolor

    By: Eboni Deon

    A Halloween horror! Georgia farmers say pumpkins are now in season, but the recent heat in the south has caused some pumpkins to ripen early and discolor.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is at Jaemore Farms, where she's talking to the owners about the impact recent record temperatures have had on this year's pumpkin crop.

    Metro Atlanta has seen temperatures over 90 degrees on over 75 days in 2019.

