Hall of Famer and former Hawk Lenny Wilkens dies at 88

SEATTLE (AP) - — Lenny Wilkens, a legendary figure in basketball and a three-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 88, his family announced on Sunday.

Wilkens, who was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing, was celebrated both as a player and a coach in the NBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to Wilkens, stating, “Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA - as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors.”

Wilkens began his NBA career playing for the St. Louis Hawks and later transitioned into coaching. He coached Atlanta Hawks from 1993 to 2000.

Known for his calm demeanor and strategic acumen, Wilkens was one of the finest point guards of his era before becoming a renowned coach. He set a record by coaching 2,487 games in the NBA.

In addition to his individual accolades, Wilkens was also inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team, which he coached to a gold medal at the Atlanta Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

