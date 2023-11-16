Woman arrested for molesting 7-year-old Gainesville girl, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department charged a woman for child molestation after a 7-year-old child made a disclosure to a school counselor.
The child made the report on Nov. 9, according to police.
Police said an emergency forensic investigation led them to file charges against Patricia Argueta.
Argueta was charged with one count of child molestation.
Officers said the child was a female relative of Argueta who was allegedly touched inappropriately by her in a sexual nature.
No further information was available, but Gainesville police said the case remained active.
