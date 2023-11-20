Teens arrested after getting nearly 500 THC vapes delivered to Hall County home, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after officials say they are accused of mailing tetrahydrocannabinol vapes to a Hall County home.

Hall County sheriff officials said the United States Postal Service notified deputies that a shipment of THC was being mailed to an address on Allen Street in Oakwood, about a thousand feet from Oakwood Elementary School.

Investigators then arranged with USPS officials to hold the package and deliver it at a specific time on Wednesday.

“I’m beside a school and I think it’s scary.” said neighbor Mayeli Castaneta.

When the package was delivered, deputies saw 17-year-old Pablo Manuel Jimenez take the package from the postal worker. Then, he and 18-year-old Karl Kristopher Kmeck Showen took the package to the trunk of a parked vehicle outside the house.

Investigators then moved in and arrested the two teens.

When officials opened the package, they found 490 THC oil vape cartridges and 2.5 pounds of marijuana packaged in multiple bags, along with a scale. Deputies also discovered over 30 THC vapes in Jimenez’s home.

Local drug treatment counselors told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that more teenagers and even middle schol students are getting their hands on potent THC vapes that cause physical and psychological illness. Many vapes may contain other drugs.

“The THC in vapes can be extremely high. like more than ten joints from twenty years ago. It’s really dangerous, especially for teenagers whose brain is still developing, and their neuropathways get interrupted. I don’t think families really know the dangers of it, and what it can do. Not just physical but long-term mental health.” said drug addiction treatment counselor Kim Lucas.

Deputies determined that the drugs were worth an estimated value of $22,900.

Investigators added that the crimes were committed within 1,000 feet of Oakwood Elementary School.

Showen and Jimenez were both charged with possession of THC oil with intent to distribute and sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Authorities also charged Showen with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of marijuana.

