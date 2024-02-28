No swimming at Lake Lanier? Popular water park won’t allow you in the lake this year

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A popular water park at Lake Lanier is not allowing beachgoers to go into the water this year.

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands announced that they are keeping the beach open, but not allowing anyone to go into the water.

They’ve even installed a fence about a foot from the shoreline so that beachgoers can only let the water lap at their feet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paddleboarder Wendy Brown said the decision is ridiculous.

“To put a fence up at a beach just makes no sense,” Brown said.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the beach Tuesday. Management said they made the decision for safety reasons.

TRENDING STORIES:

“After careful consideration, we have decided to no longer offer swimming in the lake area,” officials said. “While we understand that this may be disappointing for some, we believe it is the right decision to maintain a safe environment for all our guests to enjoy -- and will allow us to put added focus on other parts of the park to offer a better overall experience for all our water park guests.”

The statement went on to say that the beach will remain open for lounging and soaking up the sun.

Management declined to give any details about its safety concerns. A 20-year-old man, Jose Camarillo, drowned about 30 yards offshore over Memorial Day weekend last year.

Kim Densmore was enjoying the water at another part of the lake Tuesday. She said she thinks closing the water could dry up some business for the park.

“I really don’t think that’s right,” Densmore said. “I don’t know why they would do that unless it would be because of all the traffic of boats.”

Margaritaville opens for the season this weekend.

Could Lake Lanier be renamed? This is what a new federal report says

©2022 Cox Media Group