Nonprofit that supported Lake Lanier recreation dissolves

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of Lake Lanier, a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting campgrounds at Lake Lanier and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announced its dissolution effective Jan. 1.

The group announced the move on social media at the end of December.

“We are deeply grateful for the love, trust, and support from our community over the years,” the group said in its statement.

A reason for the move wasn’t disclosed. Channel 2 Action News reached out to the group for more information.

Friends of Lake Lanier said it worked alongside agencies, volunteers and community members to enhance the visitor experience at the lake.

“FLL was designed to keep funding on Lake Lanier by providing support and services to parks, campgrounds, waterways, properties, and jurisdictions that are managed by the COE. FLL partners with senior leadership of the COE to identify and fund these areas of need,” the organization said on its web page. Its projects included life jacket donations.

The organization encourages the public to contact independent campgrounds or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the future for assistance.

The full statement is below:

Friends of Lake Lanier, a nonprofit organization that has proudly supported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the campgrounds at Lake Lanier, is providing formal notice that the organization will be dissolved effective January 1, 2026. We encourage the public to please reach out directly to independent campgrounds and/or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for future assistance, information, or support related to Lake Lanier operations and services. We are deeply grateful for the love, trust, and support from our community over the years. It has been an honor to serve Lake Lanier and work alongside so many dedicated partners, volunteers, and supporters. Thank you for being part of our journey and helping us make a meaningful impact. — Friends of Lake Lanier

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group