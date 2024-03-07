No credible threat at Hall County high school after social media rumors, deputies say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Don’t believe the rumors.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said someone was circulating rumors about threats at Cherokee Bluff High School in Flowery Branch.

After investigating, they found no confirmation of a credible threat.

However, they have placed additional deputies on the school’s campus today “for the peace of mind of students, teachers, and parents.”

Hall County School District Superintendent Will Schofield issued the following statement:

Social media rumors continue to claim that there is a threat at Cherokee Bluff High School.

Both school officials and law enforcement have investigated thoroughly and find no credibility to these rumors.

We will continue to make safety our first priority and we look forward to another great day at Cherokee Bluff High School.

