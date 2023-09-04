Memorial honoring Jimmy Buffett draws Parrot Heads to Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial honoring the late Jimmy Buffet has been set up at Lake Lanier Island’s Landshark Landing.

Sunday, fans of the singer, songwriter gathered to pay their respects there. They had just learned the cause of his death: Merkel Cell Skin Cancer.

Buffett’s obituary said he was diagnosed four years ago and, “He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July.”

Around the memorial, fans laid flowers and left messages in bottles.

“He brought a solitude, almost, to the chaos,” said Rob Stumpf.

Around the Margaritaville bar Sunday, fans had just learned his cause of death.

“Rough day,” said Don Horne.

“So emotional. Just so emotional. We just really love him, and it is just heartbreaking. We had no idea he was even sick,” said Lori Horne.

“I just thought there was so much more that he was going to do. I finally got to see him in concert in December after so many years of missing him, but, yeah, it was awesome. I could not believe a guy that old 70 years old for two and a half hours, dance on stage with, bare feet and not stop,” said Stumpf.

Fans shared stories of going to concerns in big groups, filling arenas to hear songs about his time as a sailor and pilot.

“It’s a wild, fun time from the 80s all the way to today,” said Lori Horne.

“His legacy will live on. Everybody knows him. Everybody has heard his music,” said Anne Kendall.

Parrot Heads say news of his death reminds them to embrace the music.

“Make it a lifestyle, and don’t take too much too seriously,” said Stumpf.

