Man and woman stole $2K in gift cards from Gainesville Dollar Store, investigators say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who stole thousands of dollars in gift cards from a Dollar General store.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two people pictured went into the store on Gillsville Highway on Thursday, Feb. 22, and used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards.
Investigators say they frequent the area and hope that someone will identify them.
If you have information about them, please call Investigator Hunt at 770-533-7224.
