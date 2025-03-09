Man wanted in connection to Gainesville shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
Pablino Garcia, 21, of Gainesville, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on March 6 at a convenience store.
According to officials, Garcia and others met at the store for an arranged transaction.
Officers said during the meet up, shots rang out, hitting a 15-year-old multiple times. The 15-year-old remains in critical condition.
Gainesville police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the incident.
Garcia is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or submit a tip online.
