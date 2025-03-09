Woman accused of throwing rock through window, breaking into southeast Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Most people find it a nightmare to have someone break into their home. Recently, that happened in southeast Atlanta, and Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can identify the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police said it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on March 1 in the 1000 block of Browns Mill Road SE.

When officers arrived, the homeowner said an unidentified woman had used a rock to break through a window and then climbed through the window into his home.

TRENDING STORIES:

The homeowner told APD that once the woman realized someone was in the house, she ran away.

The woman is described as having blonde hair and wearing a black jacket, green patterned pants and a ball cap.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group