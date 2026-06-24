Man taken to metro Atlanta jail after two arguments with woman lead to violence

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man will remain in jail without bond, facing multiple charges under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Cody Ravan, 41, was arrested in relation to a domestic violence case after a woman called 911 to say her daughter may have been assaulted by Ravan at her home.

The caller told the sheriff’s office dispatcher that Ravan and the victim both lived at the house on Gailey Drive in Clermont.

According to deputies, both Ravan and the woman were home when they arrived on Saturday night.

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At the house, the victim told deputies she and Ravan had gotten into multiple arguments two days earlier, on June 18, and both times the arguments escalated from verbal to violent.

In the first incident, Ravan threw an unloaded handgun at the victim, hitting her in the thigh and bruising her, deputies said.

Later in the evening, Ravan drew his shotgun and pointed at the woman’s head, threatening to shoot her between the eyes, according to deputies.

Ravan was arrested at the house and charged with aggravated assault and battery under GFVA and is being held without bond.

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