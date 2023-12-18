Man hit, killed by train while walking on tracks in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified a man who was killed while walking on railroad tracks in Gainesville.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Willie Howard Luna, 49, and another person were walking in the center of the track as a train approached them from behind.

When the train conductor sounded the horn, one person moved to the side, but Luna did not.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The conductor was unable to stop the train and Luna was struck and killed.

The sheriff’s office says Luna is believed to have been homeless.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bomb threats against Roswell synagogues under investigation

©2023 Cox Media Group