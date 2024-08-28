Man hit, killed by train connected to man found dead inside Hall County hotel room

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police said a Gainesville man who was hit and killed by a train is also connected to the death of a man found in a hotel room.

On Aug. 17. around 9 p.m., Gainesville police conducted a welfare check at Haven Inn & Suites.

When officers arrived, they found Wade Hitcher, 60, of California, dead from apparent blunt-force trauma.

His death was being investigated as suspicious.

Police identified Keith Bryant, 39, of Gainesville, as the suspect in the case.

Later on, Hall County deputies were working on the death investigation of Bryant.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bryant was hit and killed by a train on the same day that police found Hitcher dead.

Hall County officials said it appears Bryant killed Hitcher and then later deliberately walked into the path of the train.

