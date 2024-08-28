Man hit, killed by train connected to man found dead inside Hall County hotel room

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police said a Gainesville man who was hit and killed by a train is also connected to the death of a man found in a hotel room.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Aug. 17. around 9 p.m., Gainesville police conducted a welfare check at Haven Inn & Suites.
When officers arrived, they found Wade Hitcher, 60, of California, dead from apparent blunt-force trauma.
His death was being investigated as suspicious.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Student given Narcan after medical emergency at Dunwoody High School, principal says
- Nearly 50 arrested after 9 month Gwinnett investigation linked to Surenos street gang
- GA man accused of hitting woman in the head with air fryer during argument
Police identified Keith Bryant, 39, of Gainesville, as the suspect in the case.
Later on, Hall County deputies were working on the death investigation of Bryant.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bryant was hit and killed by a train on the same day that police found Hitcher dead.
Hall County officials said it appears Bryant killed Hitcher and then later deliberately walked into the path of the train.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group