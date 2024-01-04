Man found guilty of child molestation in Hall County sentenced to 20 years

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man found guilty of showing a teenage girl pornography has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29, 2023, Joshua Allen Nutting, 38, of Cleveland, Georgia, was among a group of people at a gathering at a home on Belton Bridge Road in the small town of Lula, Georgia.

At the home, Nutting showed a 16-year-old girl pornographic images on his cell phone and performed an indecent act in her presence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said he also gave her a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridge multiple times at the home.

Nutting was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of delinquency of a minor.

On Dec. 12, 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years of probation for the first child molestation count, another 10 years in prison and 20 years of probation for the second child molestation count, and 12 months in prison for the delinquency of a minor count, which will be served concurrently with his second charge.

He is now a registered sex offender.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Channel 2′s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shares health update after heart surgery

©2023 Cox Media Group