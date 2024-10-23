Man caught trafficking over $60K worth of meth out of Hall County hotel

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing several charges stemming from an incident where authorities found drugs inside a hotel.
On Oct. 16, Hall County officials and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served an arrest warrant at a hotel on Jesse Jewell Parkway. During the search of the hotel, authorities found 793 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of crack cocaine, two grams of powder cocaine, and nearly 32 grams of marijuana.
Officials also seized a handgun,$1,440 cash, scales and packaging material.
According to the HCSO, the estimated street value of the drugs is $60,742.
Investigators found the items while arresting Meco Antwon Champion, 51, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Authorities got the initial warrant after finding three grams of meth, a scale and packaging material on Oct. 10 in Champion’s home on US 129 and Athens Highway.
Champion faces the following charges:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana
He was booked in the Hall County Jail without bond.
