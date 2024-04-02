Man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse materials, Hall County Sheriff’s Office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 38-year-old Gainesville, Ga. man was arrested March 28 for having child sexual abuse materials in his possession.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Daniel Kinev was arrested after investigators followed up on a cybertip regarding CSAM.

On March 28, investigators from the sheriff’s office searched a home on Lotheridge Road owned by Kinev and seized several electronic devices.

During the investigation, officials found two images and two videos of children either being molested by adults or engaged in sexual acts with other children, deputies said.

Kinev was charged with four felony counts of sexually exploiting minors and was taken into custody at the Hall County Jail with no bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said additional charges are expected.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are working with members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Internet Crimes Against children task force as they continue their work on the case.

