Man arrested for firing shots at woman, stealing her phone and car in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after police say shot at a woman and stole her phone and car during a domestic incident.

Kevin Lee Mata, 36, was arrested in connection with a domestic incident that happened on Sept. 23, 2025, outside a home on Tulip Drive.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. after reports of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman standing in the roadway, but Mata had already left the scene.

According to the investigation, the victim was backing out of the driveway when Mata appeared at the top of the driveway with a handgun and fired three rounds towards her vehicle. The victim, who was on the phone with 911, exited her vehicle, at which point Mata allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, causing visible scrapes on her palms and knees.

Police said Mata then took the victim’s phone and car keys and drove away in her vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was later found outside a business on Athens Street just before 10 p.m., but Mata was not present.

Deputies obtained warrants for Mata’s arrest on charges including felony aggravated assault and felony theft by taking a motor vehicle. Additional misdemeanor charges include simple battery under the Family Violence Act, obstruction of a 911 call, and theft by taking for the cell phone.

Mata was taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail on Sept. 29 and was transferred to the Hall County Jail. He was released on Oct. 4 on a bond of $10,900.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between the victim and Mata.

