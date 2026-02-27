Man accused of hitting child with wood trim at Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — charged

On Feb. 20, Hall County deputies responded to a home on Grove Street in Lula around 9:20 p.m. to investigate a reported domestic incident.

Investigators determined that Douglas Lee Motes, 61, of Lula, became angry with a child under the age of 14, and cornered her near her bathroom and bedroom, refusing to allow her to leave the home.

Deputies said Moses hit the girl multiple times on the head with a piece of wood trim. The child suffered a visible bruise to the back of her neck during the assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

Motes, the child, and five other people lived together at the home at the time of the assault, according to deputies.

Moses was arrested and charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act (FVA), false imprisonment and first-degree child cruelty, all felony offenses. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor third-degree child cruelty because there were three children under the age of 18 in the house when the incident occurred.

The 61-year-old remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

