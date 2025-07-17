King’s Hawaiian to expand Hall County facility, expected to create 135+ jobs

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Noteworthy Hawaiian food company King’s Hawaiian announced it will invest about $54 million to expand its Oakwood facility, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Thursday.

The company is expected to create more than 135 jobs by adding a new production line at the 150,000-square-foot facility.

“For nearly 15 years, King’s Hawaiian has proven to be an incredible partner in creating quality jobs in northeast Georgia, and we look forward to even more years of great success for them in Hall County,” Kemp said. “Expansions like these are an important part of our economic development work, helping create further opportunities in growing communities.”

The company anticipates the new production line to become operational by the second quarter of 2026. It will produce additional flavors of King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites.

“This expansion represents a major milestone in our journey, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our ohana in Hall County,” said Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “For 15 years, Georgia has been an essential part of our success. The support from Lanier Technical College, Georgia Quick Start, and the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in helping us train and develop talent to grow our business.”

King’s Hawaiian was founded in 1950 in Hilo, Hawaii by the Taira family. The company started its Georgia presence in 2010 and it has since grown to support 800 jobs in the state.

Tim Evans, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said this is the sixth major expansion of the facility located in the Oakwood South Industrial Park.

“King’s Hawaiian has become a cornerstone of our regional economy and a shining example of a company that invests in both business and community,” Evans said.

He said the county is “especially proud of their ongoing support for youth and community programs, including the University of North Georgia’s First Generation Scholars, Junior Achievement, and Youth Leadership Hall. We look forward to continuing this remarkable partnership.”

The company will hire positions in management, maintenance, food safety, and quality control. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at kingshawaiian.com/careers.

