Hall County railroad crossing closed for maintenance

The White Sulphur Road railroad crossing near Sargent Road will be temporarily closed from Monday until Aug. 30 for maintenance.

Motorists are advised to use Cagle Road to State Route 365 as the main detour during this period.

The temporary closure and detour arrangements aim to facilitate necessary maintenance work while minimizing traffic disruption in the area.

Hall County has coordinated with Norfolk Southern and the Georgia Ports Authority to temporarily reopen the White Sulphur Road railroad crossing at the Blue Ridge Connector during peak traffic hours.

This controlled access point will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the crossing will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Flaggers will be present to assist drivers during the temporary reopening hours, and detour signage will be posted starting Monday.

Road resurfacing will occur from Sargent Road to Big Oak Road during this closure.

Hall County expressed gratitude to Norfolk Southern and the Georgia Ports Authority for their collaboration in ensuring safer and more efficient detour operations.

For questions regarding the temporary detour, the public is encouraged to contact Hall County’s Engineering Division at 770-531-6800.

