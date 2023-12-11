Hall County man arrested for multiple molestation-related charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gillsville man has been arrested on multiple molestation-related charges in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Esteban Panuco, 33, sexually abused a child at his home.

Panuco was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Panuco committed the crimes against a girl between August and December of 2012.

They say he knew the victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time of the offenses.

Deputies first learned of the abuse on Sept. 24, 2023, after a family member of the victim reported it when she told them.

Panuco is being held at the Hall County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia man captures video of large tornado in Nashville

©2023 Cox Media Group