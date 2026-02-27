Hall County man accused of sending 14-year-old girl’s explicit photos to students, teacher

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Feb. 26 after investigators say he exploited a 14-year-old Texas girl he met on social media.

Alex Masato Bohac faces 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of grooming a child for indecent purposes.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in early February after the girl reported that she was being coerced into sending explicit photos. Authorities allege that Bohac threatened to send the images to the girl’s school when she refused to provide more photos, eventually distributing them to several students and a teacher.

Investigators said the communication between Bohac and the girl began on social media in early February. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the girl sent nude photos of herself to Bohac’s Snapchat account at his request. When Bohac later demanded additional photos, the girl refused to comply.

Bohac then threatened to send the girl’s photos to people at her school. Investigators said he followed through on the threats by sending the photos to three students and one teacher. The girl then told her mother, who contacted the sheriff’s office in Comal County, Texas, on Feb. 6 and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 9.

The 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor include 10 charges for coercion to produce child sexual abuse material. Bohac also faces four counts for the distribution of the material and two counts for possession. The grooming charge relates to the suspect’s alleged efforts to prepare the child for indecent purposes.

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at Bohac’s residence on Cove Overlook Road in northeastern Hall County. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were assisted by digital forensics investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. During the search, authorities seized multiple electronic devices belonging to the suspect.

Bohac is currently being held in the Hall County Jail. He has been denied bond. Investigators stated that additional charges are expected as the case progresses.

