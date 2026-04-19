Hall County home a total loss after early morning fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County home is a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning.

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to 3300 Russell Drive at about 7:30 a.m. for a house fire and had to take a defensive position to fight the blaze.

Flames extended to the surrounding woods, but those were put out as well.

Both of the people who live there were able to escape the home safely before the fire crew got there.

The Hall County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

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