Hall County firefighters put out roof fire in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A roof fire was extinguished on Lake Ranch Drive in Gainesville at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Hall County Fire Rescue said they sent crews to the 3000 block of Lake Ranch Drive after reports of a roof fire.

When the engine crew arrived, HCFR said they found a heavy fire coming out of the home’s attic.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters used aerial operations on the roof to partially knock down the flames, then continued their work on the building’s exterior, according to HCRF.

Afterward, HCFR personnel stayed on the scene to make sure all hot spots were put out.

TRENDING STORIES:

While no one was injured from the fire, HCFR said the structure was deemed a total loss.

Now, the American Red Cross is helping three adults and two pets impacted by the fire, according to HCFR.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Crews rescue 4 people from boat in rough seas off Georgia coast

©2023 Cox Media Group