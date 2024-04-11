Hall Co. Republican Party mourns loss of former chairman killed in motorcycle crash

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday in Hall County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to Poplar Springs Road at the Johnson High School parking lot entrance at 6:25 p.m.

When they arrived, troopers determined that a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Poplar Springs Road in the left turn lane and was attempting to turn left onto Hawthorne Drive into the high school parking lot.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on Poplar Springs Road was approaching the intersection, when the driver of the Nissan turned into his path.

The driver of the Nissan said he did not see the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist braked and skidded, but was unable to avoid the crash.

The front of the motorcycle struck the side of the Nissan, causing “disabling damage” to both vehicles and killing the motorcyclist.

The Hall County Republican Party identified the motorcyclist as James Gisonna on their Facebook page.

Gissona served as County Chairman of the organization from 2021 to 2023.

