GBI investigates death in Hall County community; neighbors wait for answers

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A mysterious death in Flowery Branch has prompted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation, leaving neighbors with more questions than answers.

The incident occurred in a quiet lake community, where residents were surprised by a heavy police presence on Couch Road.

Initial investigations were conducted by Hall County deputies and Oakwood police, but the GBI was called in. A spokesperson only confirmed a death investigation, providing no other details Monday.

“It shocked me - it shocked me real bad,” Theresa Dudley, a resident of the neighborhood, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Neighbors reported seeing two men detained by police, although no official arrests have been confirmed by the authorities.

“There was probably 10 cops here,” Dudley said. “Everything was roped off. It was scary; we didn’t know what was going on.”

Officials have not released details about the cause of death or the identities of any detained individuals.

The lack of information led to various theories among the residents, though none have been confirmed by the authorities.

