Gainesville man arrested in 1988 cold case for murder of California woman

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A California man was arrested in Gainesville, Ga. in connection with the 1988 murder of a 30-year-old woman.

On Sept. 18, 1988, police in Santa Maria, Calif. responded to a motel where Ofelia Sandoval had been murdered.

Detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau took over the investigation. Eventually, the investigation grew cold but remained open.

Over the last few years, detectives continued to work on the case and issued an arrest warrant for Aloysius Winthrop James, who was a Santa Maria, California resident at the time of the murder.

On April 16, 2024, detectives with assistance from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and the FBI Task Force of Gainesville conducted an arrest warrant at James’ home in Gainesville.

James was booked into the Hall County Jail for murder and is being held without bail.

Detectives are negotiating the extradition process to bring James back to Santa Barbara County.

Detectives believe there may be other unreported crimes and additional victims related to James involving threats, sexual assault, domestic abuse, and other crimes.

If you have any additional information regarding James’ involvement in this or any other violent or sexual crimes, please contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Nate Craven at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1610 or ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org.

