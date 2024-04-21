Utility worker dies after accident while working in bucket truck in Georgia, coroner says

DEARING, Ga. — An utility worker died Friday in eastern Georgia after being pulled from a bucket truck while working with a cable line.

WRDW reports that McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson confirmed that the worker, identified as Andrew Francis, 48, of Tamarac, Florida, was working out of a utility bucket truck while running a cable line.

The coroner’s office told the news station that the cable line was stretched across the road when a passing vehicle became entangled with the cable line at about 3:45 p.m.

The coroner’s office said Francis died from his injuries after being pulled out of the bucket truck.

He was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m., WJBF reports.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol and the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled with a crime lab in Atlanta.

