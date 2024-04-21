Utility worker dies after accident while working in bucket truck in Georgia, coroner says

DEARING, Ga. — An utility worker died Friday in eastern Georgia after being pulled from a bucket truck while working with a cable line.
WRDW reports that McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson confirmed that the worker, identified as Andrew Francis, 48, of Tamarac, Florida, was working out of a utility bucket truck while running a cable line.
The coroner’s office told the news station that the cable line was stretched across the road when a passing vehicle became entangled with the cable line at about 3:45 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The coroner’s office said Francis died from his injuries after being pulled out of the bucket truck.
He was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m., WJBF reports.
The incident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol and the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy has been scheduled with a crime lab in Atlanta.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family of toddler found wandering southwest Atlanta in diaper Saturday morning located
- Metro Atlanta business owner desperate over mail delays, says negatively impacts customers
- Jamaican restaurant in southwest Atlanta catches fire, officials say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group