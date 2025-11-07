Gainesville-Hall County community food drive ongoing Nov. 7-25

In an effort to help those in need amid SNAP cuts, Hall County Government and the City of Gainesville have partnered to host a community food drive from Friday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Nov. 25. The food drive will support the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, which will distribute donations to food-insecure households.

Those interested in supporting the food drive may also make monetary donations directly to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank. A donation of just $10 equals 50 meals.

Food drive donations may be dropped off at any one of the following collection sites at Hall County Government and City of Gainesville facilities.

Please be mindful that most sites are only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays. Both the County and the City will observe Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

City of Gainesville Collection Sites:

• Gainesville Civic Center: 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

• Gainesville Administration Building (south entrance): 300 Henry Ward Way, Gainesville

• Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center: 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

• Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center: 430 Prior St. SE, Gainesville

• Gainesville Fire Department Station 1: 725 Pine St., Gainesville

• Gainesville Fire Department Station 2: 1741 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

• Gainesville Fire Department Station 3: 3335 Nancy Creek Road, Gainesville

• Gainesville Fire Department Station 4: 2163 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville

• Downtown Gainesville Library Branch: 127 Main St. NW, Gainesville

• Hall County Government Center: 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

• Hall County Pretrial Services: 1195 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

• Hall County Probation Services: 2134 Murphy Boulevard, Gainesville

• Hall County Treatment Services: 2318 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

North Hall Collection Sites:

• Hall County Fire Station 2: 6012 Hulsey Road, Clermont

• Hall County Fire Station 3: 4660 Ledan Ext., Gainesville

• Hall County Fire Station 11: 5625 Bark Camp Road, Murrayville

• Hall County Fire Station 15: 4219 Autry Spur, Gainesville

• Hall County Fire Station 16: 4209 Shirley Road, Gainesville

• Murrayville Library Branch: 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

• North Hall Community Center: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

East Hall Collection Sites:

• Hall County Fire Station 1: 3126 Gillsville Highway, Gainesville

• Hall County Fire Station 6: 6170 Lula Road, Lula

• Hall County Fire Station 7: 731 E. Crescent Drive, Gainesville

• Hall County Fire Station 10: 5608 Highway 52, Gillsville

• East Hall Community Center: 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville

• Hall County Emergency Services Complex: 470 Crescent Drive, Gainesville

• Hall County Animal Shelter: 1688 Barber Road, Gainesville, GA 30507

West Hall Collection Sites:

• Hall County Fire Station 4: 2940 McEver Road, Gainesville

• Hall County Fire Station 8: 6175 Gaines Ferry Road, Flowery Branch

• Hall County Fire Station 13: 2709 Sardis Road, Gainesville

South Hall Collection Sites:

• Hall County Fire Station 5: 4187 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch

• Hall County Fire Station 9: 5040 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

• Hall County Fire Station 12: 4890 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

• Hall County Fire Station 14: 7065 Dove Point Lane, Hoschton

• Hall County Fire Station 17: 5719 Holiday Road, Buford

• Mulberry Creek Community Center: 4491 JM Turk Road, Flowery Branch

