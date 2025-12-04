Gainesville bank robbery thwarted by police

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police were able to stop an attempted bank robbery Thursday, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo bank on Browns Bridge Road.

The GPD says moments later, officers were able to arrest a man at the bank.

His age and identity were not released. The motive behind the attempted robbery is still under investigation.

Gainesville detectives are working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Atlanta as they continue to investigate the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group